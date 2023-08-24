Nintendo Museum Planned For Kyoto, Opening By End Of Fiscal Year

Is it any worse than stopping to talk about the Mario movie?

A brief interruption of the Direct announced that Nintendo is planning to show off more of their history.

After showing off a Mario ? block design on the roof, it was confirmed that a "museum" will be a part of a new Nintendo building in Kyoto, and is targeting a launch by the end of March 2024. According to Nintendo, it will contain "a wide variety of products from Nintendo's history".

The museum will be based out of a renovated console repair facility that was closed in 2016 known as "Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant".