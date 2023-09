This is really going to jack up her Smash moveset.

The "untitled Peach game" is not only titled, it's also been dated.

Originally announced in June's direct, the Peach-starring game was shown today as "Princess Peach: Showtime" and will launch on March 22. In the game, Princess Peach can don various costumes including a patisserie (baker), detective, and swiordfighter in order to save areas from an evil gang.