Nintendo Downloads - September 7, 2023

Things we missed last week: Digital Eclipse's The Making Of: Karateka on Tuesday, 30XX on Friday, and Archives title Cadash on Thursday.

Last week ended up in the 50s for release (aside from Japan), so this week is of course on the lighter side. Sadly, we're probably getting Festivus NEXT week (because TGS is the week of the 21st). The theme this week is getting down on the farm, as we have no less than three farm sims on a mid-20s release count: Fae Farm (the game from like, six Nintendo Directs and Opening Night Live), Rune Factory 3 Special (review forthcoming), and Sprout Valley. The other retail release of the week is Anonymous;Code from Spike Chunsoft.

Smaller titles include Indie World veteran Chants of Sennaar, and a building horror theme with No Son of Mine and the boomer shooter Night at the Gates of Hell (from Puppet Combo). A Europe-only (for now) release is Old School, a Bully-like from the creator of Wrestling Empire.

North America

Retail

Anonymous;Code (US$59.99/C$84.99: Friday)

Fae Farm ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Rune Factory 3 Special ($39.99/$54.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Sheperd's Crossing ($29.99/$29.99)

Chants of Sennaar ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Strike Force 3 ($19.99/$26.37)

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo ($19.99/$19.99)

Whitestone ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame ($17.99/$23.99)

Sprout Valley ($17.99/$24.18)

No Son of Mine ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Night at the Gates of Hell ($14.99/$18.99)

Alchemy Garden ($12.99/$16.99)

Escape From Terror City ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Into The Sky ($9.99/$14.99)

Seduce Me ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Troopers ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

True Virus ($8.99/$12.11: Tuesday)

Kovox Pitch ($6.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Redeemer's Run ($4.99/$6.57)

Crowd City ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Color Sense Challenge ($3.99/not releasing)

Colorful Boi ($3.99/$5.4)

Hentai Project ($3.99/$4.99)

Pipe Line Project ($3.99/not releasing)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A "Blockbuster" sale until September 10 includes 40% off the Castlevania Advance Collection and 50% off Sparks of Hope (now with Rayman DLC). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Anonymous;Code (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Fae Farm (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Rune Factory 3 Special (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Pups & Puurs Pet Shop (€34.99/£29.99: Friday)

Digital

Shepherd's Crossing (€29.99/£26.99)

Chants of Sennaar (€19.99/£15.98: Tuesday)

Strike Force 3 (€19.99/£17.99)

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (€19.99/£17.99)

Whitestone (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame (€17.99/£14.99)

Sprout Valley (€17.99/£16.19: Friday)

Night at the Gates of Hell (€16.49/£12.49: Friday)

No Son of Mine (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Curse Crackers: For Whom The Belle Tolls (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Old School (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Alchemy Garden (€12.99/£11.99)

Escape From Terror City (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Into The Sky (€9.99/£9.99)

Seduce Me (€9.99/£9.99)

True Virus (€8.99/£8.09: Tuesday)

Kovox Pitch (€6.99/£5.99: Tuesday)

Thunder War Rabbit Alien Fight (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Redeemer's Run (€4.49/£4.09)

Japan

The Quintessential Quintuplets -Five Promises To Make With Her- (¥8580)

Endless Virsch -Epic:Lycoris- (¥7480)

Remnant: From The Ashes (¥5170)

House Flipper (¥3593)

Sprout Valley (¥2587)

Chants of Sennaar (¥2420)

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (¥2160)

Night At The Gates Of Hell (¥1750)

Into The Sky (¥1499)

Ashina The Red Witch (¥1200)

Escape From Terror City (¥1000)

Constellations and Myths (¥420)

Japanese History Puzzle (¥420)

National Common Sense Check (¥420)

Pipe Line Project (¥420)

Tricky Inventions and Discoveries (¥420)