Other Announcements From Gamescom Opening Night Live

Despite the wishes of the most charismatic stage presence of the day, there's no GTA VI news.
Other Switch-relevant announcements from the "Opening Night Live" show at Gamescom:
- Phoenix Labs's Fae Farm (September 8) outlined plans for additional DLC following the game's launch, and Switch owners will receive the first two packs of DLC for free. New areas, creatures, love interests, and stories will all be included in these packs; all packs are expected to be available by the end of June 2024 with the first ones slates for December.
- A new game published by Panic! (Untitled Goose Game) was announced called Thank Goodness You're Here, a "slapformer" set in a pastiche of a town in northern England in which the player is presented with a series of increasingly absurd requests on their way to a meeting with the town's mayor. No release date was given.
- Saber Interactive and developer Focus Entertainment announced Expeditions: A Mudrunners Game, a driving game focused on exploring large worlds to find new views and chart unseen lands. It will launch in 2024.
- Side-scrolling action RPG Mandragora was also announced by Marvelous Europe for a 2024 release.