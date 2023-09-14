Nintendo Downloads - September 14, 2023

Sounds like a big week for fans of silent towns and IBM.

Things we missed last week: NBA 2K24 (now with Kobe Bryant hagiography), Zing Zing ZIp in the Archives, and a game that surprisingly is not about The Colossus of Boggo Road who famously botched a spinkick and fell flat on his arse.

Last week nearly doubled between the first and last of the week and we're starting in the high 30s out of Japan even before a potential Festivus later on this week could lead to shadowdrops ahoy. (And based on last year, it's 95% farm sim by volume.) The biggest release by dollars is the digital deluxe edition of Mortal Kombat 1, with the biggest in terms of time going to a pair of 100+ Monolith (and monolithic) RPGs in the Baten Kaitos collection. If you prefer games that may go endless for other reasons, there's also a Super Bomberman R2 launch.

The download space is headed by a surprising port from the PS5 by way of the Series in Solar Ash, and a game we've seen at a few indie shows in the tricky-to-speak AK-xolotl. We do also have to sound the Syrenne McNulty alarm with the launch of Escape Academy via iam8bit.

North America

Retail

Mortal Kombat 1 (Premium) (US$109.99/C$139.99)

Super Bomberman R2 ($49.99/$69.99: Wednesday)

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster ($49.99/$66.99)

NASCAR Arcade Rush ($49.99/$49.99)

Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party ($39.99/$45.99)

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Digital

Mugen Souls Z ($39.99/$49.99)

Solar Ash ($39.99/$49.99)

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run ($24.99/$33.29: Monday)

The Isle Tide Hotel ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Another Crusade ($19.99/$27.1)

City of Beats ($19.99/$25.99)

Dynablaster ($19.99/$25.99)

Labyrinth ($19.99/$25.99)

Summum Aeterna ($19.99/$25.99)

AK-xolotl ($18.99/$24.99)

Enraged Red Ogre ($16.99/$22.79)

Full Void ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Gravity Oddity ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Gunbrella ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Isekai Rondo ($14.99/$20.99)

Thunder Ray ($14.99/$18.99)

Anime Sexy Girl Puzzle ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

qrth-phyl ($10.99/$14.99: Friday)

Love Love School Days ($10.49/$13.99)

Princess Bubble Story ($10/$12.60: Friday)

Teocida + Estigma ($9.99/$12.99)

HexaWars ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Sakura MMO Extra ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case ($9.9/$12.99)

Retro Revengers ($9.9/$12.99)

Lies as a Starting Point ($8/$8)

Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles ($7.99/$10.75: Friday)

League of Champions Soccer ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Skyhook ($4.99/$6.78)

River Pirates ($4.99/$4.93)

Super Brawl Rush ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Yummy Jewels ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Demon's Tilt is 50% off until the 20th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Mortal Kombat 1 (Premium) (€94.99/£84.99)

Super Bomberman R2 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

NASCAR Arcade Rush (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party (€39.99/£32.99)

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Mugen Souls Z (€39.99/£34.99)

Solar Ash (€37.99/£33.99)

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

30XX (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

The Isle Tide Hotel (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Dynablaster (€19.99/£17.99)

Labyrinth (€19.99/£17.99)

Summum Aeterna (€19.99/£16.75)

AK-xoltol (€18.99/£15.99)

Another Crusade (€18.42/£16.59)

Faerie Afterlight (€16.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Enraged Red Ogre (€16.99/£15.29)

Full Void (€14.99/£13.99: Tuesday)

Gravity Oddity (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Isekai Rondo (€14.99/£13.49)

Thunder Ray (€14.99/£12.99)

Anime Sexy Girl Puzzle (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Gunbrella (€14.79/£13.29: Wednesday)

Princess Bubble Story (€10/£8.99: Friday)

Sakura MMO Extra (€9.99/£9.99)

qrth-phyl (€9.99/£8.99)

Teocida + Estigma (€9.99/£8.99)

Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case (€9.9/£8.89)

Retro Revengers (€9.9/£8.89)

Love Love School Days (€9.6/£8.29)

HexaWars (€9.19/£8.29: Friday)

Zombie Sniper Shooter - Stickman War (€7.99/£9.99: Sunday)

League Of Champions Soccer 2024 (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Super Brawl Rush (€4.99/£4.99)

Yummy Jewels (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Wand Of Fortune R2 FD -Epilogue Dedicated To You- (¥7150)

Super Bomberman R2 (¥5995)

Baten Kaitos I & II HD (¥5940)

Solar Ash (¥4950)

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition (¥3480)

Inspector Gadget - Madtime Party (¥2880)

Summum Aeterna (¥2300)

You Suck At Parking (¥2300)

AK-xolotl (¥2100)

Full Void (¥1700)

Love Love School Days (¥1500)

Isekai Rondo (¥1320)

League of Champions Soccer 2024 (¥990)

Chilling Manga (¥980)

Limit Color Sense (¥980)

Differences In Cat Photos (¥420)

Inspiration Picture Search (¥420)

Star Fragment Murder Case (¥420)

Tests For Elementary School Students (¥420)