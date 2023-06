Geno still isn't in Smash and he never will be.

The Super Nintendo classic role-playing-game, Super Mario PRG is headed to Switch via a brand-new remake. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Super Mario RPG will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023. The remake features the same isometric perspective as the original but with brand new, real-time, 3D graphics to replace the pre-rendered 3D of the original. Some high quality pre-rendered cutscenes were also shown off.