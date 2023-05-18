Switch Announcements From The Kickoff Show For Summer Games Fest

Some old friends in new forms.
The fourth "Summer Games Fest" is now underway with its official kickoff show, which featured several Switch announcements.
- The next season of Fortnite, called "Wilds", will be available tomorrow and include a new jungle environment, with Transformers characters available in the Battle Pass.
- A teaser trailer from Annapurna Interactive for their presentation on June 29 included Neon White, though it's not clear if this was a new platform for the game, new DLC, or a follow-up game.
- Dead by Daylight is adding Nicolas Cage - yes, that one - as a playable survivor starting on July 25.
- Fae Farm received a launch date of September 8.
- A gameplay demo for Mortal Kombat 1 (September 19) aired, showing off several fatalities as well as the game's "Kameo" system which allows other characters both playable and otherwise to appear in a form of tag kombat.
- The first original 2D Sonic game since 2017 was revealed as Sonic Superstars, a four player platformer where Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy run through Sonic stages that rapidly change art styles. It will be out "this fall" with an MSRP "starting at $59.99". Sega has confirmed that the co-op will be local, but gave no confirmation of online play.
- After an aborted attempt to remake Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Ubisoft's classic action exploration series is returning to 2D with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on January 18, 2024. It will be led by Ubisoft Montpelier (Mario + Rabbids, Rayman.
- Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall is a sequel to the No More Robots-published kingdom management game that will be out next year.