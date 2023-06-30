Episode 373: A Festival of One or More Games

And the premier of Playstation 5 coverage on Connectivity
NWR's Summer Game(s) Fest team of Alex Orona and Joel DeWitte join John to discuss our first in-person experience with not E3. But before that we hear Joel's thoughts on Tears of the Kingdom and Alex's expiriences with Final Fantasy XVI on something called a Playstation 5.
This episode was edited by John Rairdin