First Three Super Mario Advance Games To Join Expansion Pack GBA Library On May 26

by Donald Theriault - May 18, 2023, 9:22 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Poochy ain't stupid. ALLEGEDLY.

Just in time for the digital release of the Super Mario Bros movie, a trio of remixed Mario titles are hitting a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library.

The first three Super Mario Advance games - GBA remakes of Super Mario Bros. 2, World, and Yoshi's Island - will be available in the Game Boy Advance library following an update on May 26. The remixes add new voices and features to the classic Mario adventures.

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 was one of the inaugural games for the GBA library.

