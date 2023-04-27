First Three Super Mario Advance Games To Join Expansion Pack GBA Library On May 26

Poochy ain't stupid. ALLEGEDLY.

Just in time for the digital release of the Super Mario Bros movie, a trio of remixed Mario titles are hitting a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library.

The first three Super Mario Advance games - GBA remakes of Super Mario Bros. 2, World, and Yoshi's Island - will be available in the Game Boy Advance library following an update on May 26. The remixes add new voices and features to the classic Mario adventures.

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 was one of the inaugural games for the GBA library.