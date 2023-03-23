Sega Genesis Library Adds Four More Titles For Expansion Pack Holders

Some bangers here, and we don't just mean Dhalsim's kicks.
The Switch Online Expansion Pack has just updated with four new games tonight.
- Flicky (1991) is a platforming game where the titular character must collect a group of birds and dodge lizards and cats to keep the birds safe. This marks the first release on a Nintendo platform for the game since it was unlockable in 2002's Sonic Mega Collection.
- Kid Chameleon (1992) is a side scrolling platformer featuring a young boy who derives powers from different masks in order to defeat a malevolent artificial intelligence. It was released on Wii Virtual Console in 2007.
- Street Fighter II: Special Championship Edition (1993) from Capcom was the Genesis's answer to Street Fighter II Turbo on the Super Nintendo, with all twelve of the original SF2 characters (including bosses) selectable and ten speed levels. It was released on Wii VC in 2009 and was one of the few Virtual Console games to have online play.
- Pulseman (1994) is a platformer/beat-em-up developed by Game Freak, originally released outside Japan only via the Sega Channel in North America. It also released on Virtual Console in 2009.