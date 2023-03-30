We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Five Nights, Pair Of Teslagrads Highlight Indie World Shadowdrops

by Donald Theriault - April 19, 2023, 1:11 pm EDT
Thankfully we avoid the lucky 7 this week.

Indie World presentations traditionally feature surprise immediate releases, and four games received the honor in today's show.

  • Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach, the latest in the long-running and beloved horror adventure franchise, is now available on the eShop; it previously was available on PC and other console platforms.
  • A remastered version of 2014 Wii U platformer Teslagrad was released, alongside the sequel Teslagrad 2. The remaster features new challenge levels and enhanced graphics, and a "Power Pack" bundle allows for both games to be purchased.
  • Shadows over Loathing - the sequel to 2018 parody RPG West of Loathing - is now available digitally, and preorders will open shortly for a physical version that will ship in the fall.
