Five Nights, Pair Of Teslagrads Highlight Indie World Shadowdrops

Thankfully we avoid the lucky 7 this week.
Indie World presentations traditionally feature surprise immediate releases, and four games received the honor in today's show.
- Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach, the latest in the long-running and beloved horror adventure franchise, is now available on the eShop; it previously was available on PC and other console platforms.
- A remastered version of 2014 Wii U platformer Teslagrad was released, alongside the sequel Teslagrad 2. The remaster features new challenge levels and enhanced graphics, and a "Power Pack" bundle allows for both games to be purchased.
- Shadows over Loathing - the sequel to 2018 parody RPG West of Loathing - is now available digitally, and preorders will open shortly for a physical version that will ship in the fall.