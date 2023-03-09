Ubisoft Reverses Course, Pulls Out Of E3 2023 Show Floor

This might be the first time in years Ubisoft senior management realized you can pull out.

Another major player in video games has reversed course and will not attend E3 2023.

Ubisoft, who previously had committed to having a booth on the floor for the relaunched show, have confirmed in a statement to Video Games Chronicle that they would be holding their own event in Los Angeles on June 12 called Ubisoft Forward Live in lieu of attending E3 from June 13 - 16.

Ubisoft joins Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft as major companies bypassing the show.