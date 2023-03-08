Bayonetta Origins Demo Now Available For Download

Now you can try the earliest adventures of the Umbral Witch.

Those on the fence about Bayonetta Origins now have the opportunity to try it without buying Bayonetta 3.

A demo is now available for the March 17 release in all regions; it is not yet known how much of the game is included in the demo, but progress in the demo can be brought into the final product.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be out a week from Friday.