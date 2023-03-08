We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Bayonetta Origins Demo Now Available For Download

by Donald Theriault - March 8, 2023, 8:48 am EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Now you can try the earliest adventures of the Umbral Witch.

Those on the fence about Bayonetta Origins now have the opportunity to try it without buying Bayonetta 3.

A demo is now available for the March 17 release in all regions; it is not yet known how much of the game is included in the demo, but progress in the demo can be brought into the final product.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be out a week from Friday.

Image in story is a screenshot of the Canadian Nintendo webstore as posted by Twitter user Lbabinz.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement