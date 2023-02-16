We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Latest Inti Creates Release To Be Renamed, Removed From North American Store Pending Change

by Donald Theriault - March 8, 2023, 10:02 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Inti Creates

Remember kids, always check your trademarks.

A game released on February 23 was recently removed from the North American eShop, and it turned out to be due to a name change.

Inti Creates have announced a new name for their action game that released on February 23. Previously known as "Grim Guardians: Demon Purge", it was quickly pulled from the eShop and upon its return in English-speaking countries it will be known as "Gal Guardians: Demon Purge". The reason for the change was due to a trademark complaint from the makers of the tabletop RPG "Grimguard", which also has a mobile version available.

Regardless of the name, Jordan Rudek gave the action title an 8 in his recent review.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement