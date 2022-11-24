New Update For Switch Online Expansion Pack Genesis Library Adds Four Games

That last one is highly questionable.m
Four more Genesis titles have just landed in the library for subscribers to the Switch Online Expansion Pack.
- Columns (1990) is a Sega-published match 3 puzzle game that was one of the most prominent puzzle games on the platform after Nintendo claimed exclusive console rights to Tetris. It has previously released in compilations and on the Wii Virtual Console.
- Alien Storm (1991) is a side-scrolling beat 'em up with three playable characters, often compared to Golden Axe but with a science fiction focus rather than fantasy. It previously appeared on the Wii's Virtual Console in 2007.
- Golden Axe 2 (1992) returns the three playable characters of the original attempting to take down the forces of Dark Guld to reclaim the titular Golden Axe. Originally released in Arcades, it was also a 2007 Wii VC release.
- Virtua Fighter 2 (1996) is a 2D version of the beloved 3D fighter for arcades and the Saturn that did not see release in Japan. A deliberate fighting game, it was panned at initial release but has been rereleased on Wii VC and in the original Genesis Mini.