Episode 801: The Cowabunga Proclamation

Announcing our intent to enshrine Turtle Power into our charter.

Our favorite ninja turtles? Chad, Chip and Chet.

There's so much going on this week, but most importantly it is our final regular episode of 2022. Next week we'll be releasing a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 spoilercast and, if we record one, the subsequent week will be recorded in 2022 but will release in 2023.

But that's next week. This week? Jon doesn't have any New Business - so we talk for half an hour about Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Monster Hunter Rise, and then make fun of the current Genesis offerings on the Nintendo Switch Online with Expansion Pass. Gui is looking at becoming a Pinball Wizard with Pinball FX3: Dr Dude and his Excellent Ray and Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure. When I talk about my Excellent Ray I get removed from the premises. The double-standards of the intelligentsia continues.

After a break, Greg and Gui talk about the latest wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. Greg then offers impressions of Switch Castlevania-like Dire Vengeance. Last on the New Business front, James has a brief spate of incoherent thoughts about the Xenoblade Chronicles DLC - The Nopon are at it again."

We close the show with a single, rather lengthy, email: "are you ready for new Nintendo hardware?" You can ask how else we want to spend our money here.