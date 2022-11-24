Preorders For Persona 4 Golden And 3 Portable Now Live On eShop, New Features Detailed

Evoking memories of long, long RPGs.
A pair of Persona can now be pre-purchased ahead of their launch next month.
Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden are now live for pre-order on the eShop for US$19.99 or equivalent each, alongside a dual pack for $39.49 US. The charge would occur on the 12th and unlock on January 19.
Atlus has released a trailer showing new features that will be added to the game, including suspend saves and the ability to rewind to previous social link scenes in 4 Golden (to choose new options).
The cat is out of the bag – get the scoop on Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden from the Phantom Thieves' super sleuth, Morgana 🕵️💎— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 15, 2022
P3P and P4G come to modern platforms on January 19, 2023! pic.twitter.com/cgwCuvcU1S