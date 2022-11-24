We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Preorders For Persona 4 Golden And 3 Portable Now Live On eShop, New Features Detailed

by Donald Theriault - December 15, 2022, 10:14 am EST
Evoking memories of long, long RPGs.

A pair of Persona can now be pre-purchased ahead of their launch next month.

Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden are now live for pre-order on the eShop for US$19.99 or equivalent each, alongside a dual pack for $39.49 US. The charge would occur on the 12th and unlock on January 19.

Atlus has released a trailer showing new features that will be added to the game, including suspend saves and the ability to rewind to previous social link scenes in 4 Golden (to choose new options).

