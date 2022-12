Four races, no COMs, blue shells only, all on different Rainbow Roads.

A major feature has been added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for all players alongside the Booster Course Pass courses.

The free update for all players includes the ability to disable specific items in online races, similar to the Item Switch found in Super Smash Bros games. Pass owners will receive the eight new-to-8-Deluxe courses as well.