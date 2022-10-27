Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Pulls Out 6-Iron On November 28

Who said Nintendo had nothing left after Pokemon?

Today appears to be the day of update announcements for Nintendo.

Following the announcement earlier today of the third wave for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, Nintendo have also confirmed the Nintendo Switch Sports update for golf will tee off on November 28.

The free update will play out across 21 classic holes from prior games in the Wii Sports franchise, and will offer a "Survival Golf" elimination mode in addition to casual play.