Sports Story Hitting the Links, Pitch, and Court in December

You'll be doing a lot more than playing golf this time around.

The "one more thing" at the end of today's Indie World presentation was the long-awaited release date announcement for Sports Story, and it didn't end up actually being a specific date but instead a month: December. New sports including tennis, soccer, BMX, and even cricket have been added to the game, but there seems to be much more of an emphasis on non-athletic pursuits this time around. Hanging out at the mall, diving into dungeons, and sneaking around bases are just a few more activities added to your busy schedule.

Sports Story has a lot to live up to given the indie-darling status of Golf Story, and we don't have long to wait before we can settle down for the winter holidays with this seemingly robust sequel.