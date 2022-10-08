Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden Confirmed For January 19 Switch Release

If someone can come up with some way for the news desk to get out of work for a couple of months, that'd be much appreciated.

Atlus has confirmed the launch dates for the other two parts of the modern Persona trilogy spearheaded by 5 Royal's October 21 launch.

The company confirmed in a social media posting this morning that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden would come to "modern consoles" on January 19: although the announcement only lists Xbox-related consoles, it was confirmed that this would include the Switch launch as well. It was previously announced that the releases of 3P and 4G would be digital only.

With the announcement of Fire Emblem: Engage for January 20, that will result in three major RPGs launching on Switch in a period of less than 24 hours.