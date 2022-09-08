Super Mario Movie To Receive Nintendo Direct On Thursday

Prepare the rotten tomatoes.
Nintendo is pre-empting New York Comic-Con with the next Nintendo Direct, although it won't feature any games.
A "Direct" dedicated to the Illumination Pictures-helmed Super Mario Bros movie will air on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT). The presentation will include the first trailer for the April 2023 release.
No information related to games will be included in the show, which will air alongside a special presentation at this weekend's New York Comic-Con.
