Super Mario Movie To Receive Nintendo Direct On Thursday

Prepare the rotten tomatoes.

Nintendo is pre-empting New York Comic-Con with the next Nintendo Direct, although it won't feature any games.

A "Direct" dedicated to the Illumination Pictures-helmed Super Mario Bros movie will air on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT). The presentation will include the first trailer for the April 2023 release.

No information related to games will be included in the show, which will air alongside a special presentation at this weekend's New York Comic-Con.