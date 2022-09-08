We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Super Mario Movie To Receive Nintendo Direct On Thursday

by Donald Theriault - October 4, 2022, 10:04 am EDT
Prepare the rotten tomatoes.

Nintendo is pre-empting New York Comic-Con with the next Nintendo Direct, although it won't feature any games.

A "Direct" dedicated to the Illumination Pictures-helmed Super Mario Bros movie will air on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT). The presentation will include the first trailer for the April 2023 release.

No information related to games will be included in the show, which will air alongside a special presentation at this weekend's New York Comic-Con.

