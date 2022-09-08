We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Pokemon Unveils Divergent Species Wiglett For Scarlet And Violet

by Donald Theriault - September 29, 2022, 9:15 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Pokemon Company

First shown on Wiglett Wednesday, but now it's official.

The newest Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet might have been confused as a regional variant, but is apparently an entirely new species.

The Pokemon Company have released a video showing off Wiglett, a new Water-type Pokemon. The bilateral (think worm) Pokemon is only known to possess Water Pulse as a move.

It is intended to be similar to Diglett - who appears in its trailer - but is capable of stretching itself in a way that makes it orders of magnitude longer than its buried counterpart.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement