Study the combat and you too may get a Pure Platinum.

A new trailer focused on gameplay has been released for Bayonetta 3 following a Nintendo Direct tease.

The nearly eight minute long trailer - presumably cut from the Direct for time - outlines the core Bayonetta gameplay including details on both the existing systems and new Bayonetta 3-specific items.

The trailer is embedded below: due to age restrictions, we have embedded the UK version.