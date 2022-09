Only fifteen years after the fact.

Western players are about to experience a lost Wii horror title.

The fifth Fatal Frame game, which was released as a Japanese Wii exclusive in 2008, will be localized for the first time as Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse in early 2023. Koei Tecmo will be the publisher for the release as it is multiplatform, even though Nintendo did have some ownership of the property at the time of its release.