You might've missed this one the first time since it was a 2011 Wii game.

Kirby's 30th anniversary is going to get at least one more game out the door.

A "Deluxe" edition of 2011 Wii action game Kirby's Return to Dream Land has been announced for release on February 24. The four player action game - which includes the ability to play as four Kirby - will also include new minigames in addition to the existing titles in the Wii version.