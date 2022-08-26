Episode 334: EPD World Report

John finally missed an episode!

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

John is out so Neal and Alex sit down to cover the biggest headlines in gaming. Headlines such as Sakurai announcing a Youtube channel! (and I guess Gamescom too). The boys also talk about the breakdown between Nintendo's outsourced projects and their "in-house" production. Neal also speaks fondly of Kirby Dream Buffet, the crew answer a Splatoon 3 email and we round out the show with another bonus segment for Xenoblade 3 after the outro.