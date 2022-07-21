UPDATED: Kirby's Dream Buffet Opens For Business August 17

"Is this truly the face of a creature who has had 'all they can eat', ladies and gentlemen of the jury?"

Kirby's buffet of dreams appears to be opening soon - at least in Japan.

Nintendo has confirmed an August 17 (Wednesday) release for the Japanese version of Kirby's Dream Buffet, the multiplayer action game revealed last month. Nintendo of America later confirmed the date was for a worldwide release and released the overview trailer below.

The news was originally announced in a 30th anniversary concert for Kirby, which aired live on the regional Nintendo sites and will be archived shortly.