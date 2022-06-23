E3 Claims 2023 Return Under New Management After Three Year Absence

We'll see about that.

E3 has taken steps to return after three years away, along with some new help.

The show has announced an in-person return in the second week of June 2023 (likely referring to June 12-16) in Los Angeles, with assistance from ReedPop. ReedPop, the owners of Eurogamer and Video Games Chronicle among others, also runs the PAX conventions and the New York Comic-Con.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest, which has replaced E3 the last three years due to the pandemic, has already revealed plans for a large in-person event in Los Angeles in June: it is not known if this would be press-only or open to the public. E3 has promised "E3 2023 will welcome back publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors".