Music Composers Announced For Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope During Ubisoft Showcase

by Donald Theriault - June 29, 2022, 8:07 pm EDT
Source: Ubisoft

One returning champion and two new challengers.

A gameplay showcase for October's Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope confirmed the game's music will rock even harder than the original.

Veteran Rare composer Grant Kirkhope, who supplied the score for the original Mario + Rabbids, is returning for the sequel. Joining him are Gareth Coker (previous composer credits including the Ori duology, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Darksiders Genesis) and Yoko Shimomura (Street Fighter II, the Kingdom Hearts series, Live a Live, contributions to the original Xenoblade Chronicles).

The full gameplay show is below:

