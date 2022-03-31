We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Mario Movie Delayed To 2023

by Donald Theriault - April 25, 2022, 9:14 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Apparently Chris Pratt really IS getting booked for everything.

Mario Time will now start in theaters next year.

A tweet from the Nintendo regional accounts (signed by Shigeru Miyamoto) announced that the Illumination Pictures-helmed Mario animated movie would now debut in 2023. The North American release is slated for April 7, 2023 with a Japanese release following on the 28th.

The last announcement regarding the film was in last September's Nintendo Direct, which featured cast announcements including Chris Pratt as Mario, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and traditional Mario voice Charles Martinet in an unspecified role.

CrimmJames Jones, Associate Editor2 hours ago

"A delayed game movie is eventually good, but a rushed game movie is forever bad."

-Probably Not Miyamoto

