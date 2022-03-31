Mario Movie Delayed To 2023

Apparently Chris Pratt really IS getting booked for everything.

Mario Time will now start in theaters next year.

A tweet from the Nintendo regional accounts (signed by Shigeru Miyamoto) announced that the Illumination Pictures-helmed Mario animated movie would now debut in 2023. The North American release is slated for April 7, 2023 with a Japanese release following on the 28th.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

The last announcement regarding the film was in last September's Nintendo Direct, which featured cast announcements including Chris Pratt as Mario, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and traditional Mario voice Charles Martinet in an unspecified role.