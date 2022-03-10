We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
E3 2022 Officially Cancelled

by the NWR Staff - March 31, 2022, 3:08 pm EDT
Source: IGN

So no handing your information to a sketchy app this year.

For the second time in three years, E3 2022 has officially been cancelled.

An announcement had been made previously that due to continued COVID-19 variants the in-person, Los Angeles based event would be cancelled, however a second attempt was reportedly in the works for a digital event after an aborted attempt in 2021. This too has fallen through, as confirmed by IGN.

The next possibility for an in person, North American-based gaming trade show would be in 2023. PAX East will be returning late next month in Boston, MA and the Gamescom show in Europe is expecting to return to in-person events this summer.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest has already confirmed a live "kickoff show" and "TBA events from game publishers and platforms".

Talkback

broodwars3 hours ago

A few years ago, this would have bummed me out. Still kinda does in a way. The rest of this year is looking really fucking bare when it comes to new releases right now. And man is the Doritos Pope sickeningly giddy at this announcement.

Still, this was a mercy killing. It seems E3 finally relalized it was already dead.

Bungle52 hours ago

I think the NWR telethon needs to fill this void.

