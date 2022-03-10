E3 2022 Officially Cancelled

So no handing your information to a sketchy app this year.

For the second time in three years, E3 2022 has officially been cancelled.

An announcement had been made previously that due to continued COVID-19 variants the in-person, Los Angeles based event would be cancelled, however a second attempt was reportedly in the works for a digital event after an aborted attempt in 2021. This too has fallen through, as confirmed by IGN.

The next possibility for an in person, North American-based gaming trade show would be in 2023. PAX East will be returning late next month in Boston, MA and the Gamescom show in Europe is expecting to return to in-person events this summer.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest has already confirmed a live "kickoff show" and "TBA events from game publishers and platforms".