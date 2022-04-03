Episode 765: This Isn't Even Steven Seagal's Final Form

Round.

This week we're whole again, and start with big news. The Sequel to Breath of the Wild is postponed to 2023 and E3 2022 is cancelled. Add in the news that Dragalia Lost is... lost and an entire segment of news takes up the first half of our show.

After the break we do a brief New Business segment. James has a fast update on Triangle Strategy, and shares his theory that this is secretly a Visual Novel. Jon is playing Grand Theft Auto V again, this time on the newest generation of consoles. He's also looking at GTA+, which I presume is a streaming service for horrible street crimes. Greg and Guillaume are both deep in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Greg is looking at it as a single player game with lots of objectives to complete, and Guillaume as a multiplayer title. Lastly, Gui has a terrible revelation.

