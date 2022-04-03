We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo
MobiSwitch

Episode 765: This Isn't Even Steven Seagal's Final Form

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - April 3, 2022, 8:25 pm EDT
Total comments: 2

Round.

This week we're whole again, and start with big news. The Sequel to Breath of the Wild is postponed to 2023 and E3 2022 is cancelled. Add in the news that Dragalia Lost is... lost and an entire segment of news takes up the first half of our show.

After the break we do a brief New Business segment. James has a fast update on Triangle Strategy, and shares his theory that this is secretly a Visual Novel. Jon is playing Grand Theft Auto V again, this time on the newest generation of consoles. He's also looking at GTA+, which I presume is a streaming service for horrible street crimes. Greg and Guillaume are both deep in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Greg is looking at it as a single player game with lots of objectives to complete, and Guillaume as a multiplayer title. Lastly, Gui has a terrible revelation.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Puppy Love from Earthworm Jim 2 (SNES). Composition by Tommy Tallarico. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Interplay Entertainment Corp.

Talkback

TOPHATANT1237 hours ago

I'm around the same place in Triangle Strategy and on my playthrough I've managed to sway the votes convincingly. I assumed that the developers would always want you to pick the unlockable option, but I decided to ignore that and just go with my heart on each choice. A bit counter intuitive gameplay wise as you have to seek these unlockable options out in the world, but I like that there's seemingly no automatic win button.

In the 1st demo I tried the hand over Prince Roland option and it was super different from the other route. No overlap in terms of story and the battle had a map with a gimmick I've not seen yet in the main game. I'm curious if they make it easier to explore all the other scenarios once you beat the game. If not, I've made sure to make a save file at each branching point.

Even as a child who would enjoy any old piece of shovelware, I couldn't get into Earthworld Jim on the Mega Drive. Will be interesting to go back and see if I was too harsh on it or not.

Oedo3 hours ago

You can effectively lock yourself out of choices in Triangle Strategy, unfortunately (meaning you cannot sway the decision a certain way no matter how much info you collect and what combination of answers you try). Each decision corresponds to one of the three convictions, and if you don't have the necessary amount of points in that conviction at that point in the game, you cannot say or do anything to sway certain characters (you can grind it in very miniscule ways but that takes ages).

I loved the game overall and enjoyed it a great deal, but this was also my sole complaint. Especially since they're a lot more transparent about it in new game+, and (spoiler about routes) there's a golden route that sounds pretty much like the true ending (I'm still working on it, so I haven't seen it yet myself), and you need to make very specific choices at these junctures to unlock it.

Also, I'm not 100% on this, but I read that battles scale based on your army's level and maybe the difficulty. I was also wondering why I always like 1-2 levels behind the recommended level, but apparently it's designed that way. They give you a lot more exp when you're somewhat underleveled vs. being at or above the same level as enemies to make up for it. I felt like I had to grind more for money than exp just to get enough upgrade materials.

