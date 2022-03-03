Kirby and the Forgotten Land Demo Available on Nintendo Switch Today

Play three levels from the upcoming Nintendo game.

A demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming to the Switch eShop today, according to Nintendo.

The demo features three levels from the game, including an introductory stage, a fuller early stage, and a boss battle with angry gorilla Gorimondo. We got to see the demo earlier this week so check that out if you want to prepare yourself for the demo or go check out the demo when it's live. The demo progress does not carry over to the final game, but you will get in-game bonuses for the final game upon completion.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes out on March 25.