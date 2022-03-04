Episode 311: Neal Talks About His Feelings

And John misplaced a review code.

John and Neal played a bunch of games over the last week including Kirby, Chocobo GP, Elden Ring, and Aztech Forgotten Gods. A listener tweet sends us down a road of designing our own game. Finally, Neal revisits that time he made the entire internet angry by talking about Mario Kart 8 after Justin's recent video and article on the game. This leads to a discussion of the responsibility of reviewers to publishers and the gaming public.