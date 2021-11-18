Nintendo Sales Panic: November 2021 US NPD Group Results

How did the big half of the Turkey Five treat Nintendo in the US?

The Switch showed its strength in November's NPD Group sales survey, with both of the month's biggest releases reaching the software chart as well.

All data based on dollar sales unless indicated for the period of October 31 - November 27. Nintendo does not contribute eShop sales, though other publishers do.

The key hardware sales race went to the Switch, as the top mover in both units and dollar sales for the month of November. Hardware sales were down 36% year over year, blamed on a lack of supply due to ongoing semiconductor shortages + comparisons to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles last November.

Software had two major debuts for Nintendo consoles in November: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (November 19) were the third best selling games of November combined, trailing Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Shin Megami Tensei V (November 12) from Atlus finished in 16th in the combined chart, with the highest dollar sales of any SMT game at launch in history. (The previous record would fall to July 2013's Shin Megami Tensei IV for 3DS, which was $10 less: it is not likely that the Persona spinoff series is counted in this.)

Other Nintendo titles in the software chart were Mario Party Superstars actually moving up to 6th in its first full month (from 8th in two days of October). Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placed 12th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons 14th, Breath of the Wild 18th, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 19th. Third parties included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy in 7th, FIFA 22 in 8th, NBA 2k22 in 10th, Just Dance 2022 debuting in 11th, and Minecraft in 16th.

The full software top 10 for Switch: