Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Gets Surprise Switch Online Trial In North America On January 13

That would be tomorrow, as of press time.

Switch Online is continuing to offer game trials, and the next one may sway you toward a game in Nintendo's New Years sale.

North American Switch Online subscribers (Expansion Pass NOT required) will be able to play Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for free this weekend. Unlike most game trials which provided a few day's notice, the trial period for Captain Toad will begin tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET and run until 2:59 a.m. on January 21.

Another break from tradition may come with a corresponding sale: Nintendo first party titles that have been offered in the past as NSO trials have gone on sale at the same time and remained discounted for up to a week after the trial ends. Captain Toad is already a part of Nintendo's New Year's sale which ends at 2:59 a.m. (ET) on Monday. Nintendo's notification has not mentioned if the sale will be extended.