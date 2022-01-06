Nintendo Downloads - January 6, 2022

Still holding on to that eShop credit, I guess.
It's another quiet week - though at least Japan does have a few releases planned for the week. Perhaps the priciest of the bunch is "modern fantasy" visual novel Arcadia Fallen, which before I read up on it thought it would trigger the Kemco Alert. (Instead, that falls to Justice Chronicles.) Also, for some reason one of the most notorious pieces of Wii U shovelware released BEFORE the Old Yellering of the console is getting a sequel with a really lame name? We dare not speak its name, for that would give it power.
Things should pick back up next week however, just in time for a major North American sale (while Europe's is already on).
North America
Switch eShop
Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator (US$24.99/C$33.24: Monday)
Arcadia Fallen ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)
Justice Chronicles ($14.99/$20.99)
Crumble ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)
Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)
Putt-Putt Travels Through Time ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)
Heaven Dust 2 ($14.99/$18.99)
McDroid ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Breakneck City ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)
Teamfight Manager ($9.99: Wednesday/not releasing)
Theatre of Sorrows ($9.99/$13.29)
Warshmallows ($9.99/$10.99)
Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins ($4.99/$6.64)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: NEO: The World Ends With You is 50% off until Thursday and Disco Elysium is 35% off until the 13th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch eShop
Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator (€24.99/£22.49: Monday)
Arcadia Fallen (€20.99/£18.89: Wednesday)
Crumble (€14.99/£14.99: Monday)
Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)
Putt-Putt Travels Through Time (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)
Heaven Dust 2 (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Justice Chronicles (€14.99/£13.49)
Pixel Game Maker Series Medium-Naut (€12.89/£11.59)
Star Balls (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)
Breakneck City (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Warshmallows (€9.99/£6.99)
Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins (€4.49/£4.09)
Trigger Dungeon (€3.99/£3.49: Sunday)
Japan
Heaven Dust 2 (¥1540)
Justice Chronicles (¥1320)
Teamfight Manager (¥1200)
Castle of Pixel Skulls (¥500)