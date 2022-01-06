Nintendo Downloads - January 6, 2022

Still holding on to that eShop credit, I guess.

It's another quiet week - though at least Japan does have a few releases planned for the week. Perhaps the priciest of the bunch is "modern fantasy" visual novel Arcadia Fallen, which before I read up on it thought it would trigger the Kemco Alert. (Instead, that falls to Justice Chronicles.) Also, for some reason one of the most notorious pieces of Wii U shovelware released BEFORE the Old Yellering of the console is getting a sequel with a really lame name? We dare not speak its name, for that would give it power.

Things should pick back up next week however, just in time for a major North American sale (while Europe's is already on).

North America

Switch eShop

Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator (US$24.99/C$33.24: Monday)

Arcadia Fallen ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

Justice Chronicles ($14.99/$20.99)

Crumble ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Putt-Putt Travels Through Time ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Heaven Dust 2 ($14.99/$18.99)

McDroid ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Breakneck City ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Teamfight Manager ($9.99: Wednesday/not releasing)

Theatre of Sorrows ($9.99/$13.29)

Warshmallows ($9.99/$10.99)

Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins ($4.99/$6.64)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: NEO: The World Ends With You is 50% off until Thursday and Disco Elysium is 35% off until the 13th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator (€24.99/£22.49: Monday)

Arcadia Fallen (€20.99/£18.89: Wednesday)

Crumble (€14.99/£14.99: Monday)

Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Putt-Putt Travels Through Time (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Heaven Dust 2 (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Justice Chronicles (€14.99/£13.49)

Pixel Game Maker Series Medium-Naut (€12.89/£11.59)

Star Balls (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Breakneck City (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Warshmallows (€9.99/£6.99)

Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins (€4.49/£4.09)

Trigger Dungeon (€3.99/£3.49: Sunday)

Japan

Heaven Dust 2 (¥1540)

Justice Chronicles (¥1320)

Teamfight Manager (¥1200)

Castle of Pixel Skulls (¥500)