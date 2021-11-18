Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Suplexes Switch March 17

Oh, you mean I actually get to punch *spoilers* in the face for real?

A lost fighter of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 is being preserved on the Switch.

Atlus have announced a re-release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, the 2014 fighting game set following the events of Personas 3 and 4. Pricing for Switch has not been revealed for the Arc System Works-developed fighter, but the Steam preorder is priced at US$29.99.

The preorder on Steam also indicates the inclusion of all of the original game's DLC, which includes additional fighters as well as the storyline of the game's predecessor, 2012's Persona 4 Arena.