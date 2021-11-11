Nintendo Loses German Court Ruling On Refundability Of Preorders

Looks like the system is going to have to change again for Europe at least.

The Switch's preorder system may have to be altered again soon following a ruling in German court.

Prior to August of 2020, preordering a game or DLC on the Switch eShop charged the user immediately with no direct possibility of refund and started the download: in August 2020, the process changed to deliver the game a week before launch and charge for it at that time, with DLC packs occasionally offering a "purchase bonus" such as weapons for Link and Zelda with the expansion pass for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The Frankfurt (Germany) Higher Regional Court has ruled that a 14 day cool-off period would also need to apply to games that are "not available to play yet".

Per a translation obtained by Nintendo Life, Nintendo has accepted the ruling - suggesting that changes to the process would be forthcoming, though no timeframe is available. The ruling was originally made in Norway, but as Nintendo of Europe is based in Germany it fell to a German court to make the ruling - which would apply across Europe.