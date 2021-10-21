Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs Brain Demo Out Now

Good job, brain(s)!
A demo for the last Nintendo release of 2021 is now available.
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain - due for launch December 3 - now has a demo available on the eShop. According to Nintendo's announcement post, a "selection of activities" will be available for the multiplayer brain game.
Test your mental mettle with #BigBrainAcademy: Brain vs. Brain, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 12/3. 🧠— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 17, 2021
A free demo for the game is available now. Download and try out a selection of activities before the full game’s release!https://t.co/dieRRP26ZN pic.twitter.com/BSKcx1xByV