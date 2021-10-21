We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs Brain Demo Out Now

by Donald Theriault - November 16, 2021, 8:26 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Good job, brain(s)!

A demo for the last Nintendo release of 2021 is now available.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain - due for launch December 3 - now has a demo available on the eShop. According to Nintendo's announcement post, a "selection of activities" will be available for the multiplayer brain game.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement