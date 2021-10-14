Nintendo Releases Second Quarter Results For Fiscal 2021

The pandemic giveth and the pandemic taketh away.

Nintendo released their fiscal second quarter sales results at the close of business in Japan today, and a slow second quarter release-wise still resulted in major gains from the last non-pandemic year of 2019 - though YoY comparisons are still unfavourable compared to 2020. As well, Nintendo has made revisions in both directions for their projections.

All numbers reported in yen: a rounded comparison based on an exchange rate of 114.181 yen to the US$ is provided for clarification only.

Financial Indicators

Revenue: ¥301.625bn (~US$2.641bn) - 2019 was 271.856bn while 2020 was 411.48bn

Operating income: ¥100.207bn (~US$877.7m) - 2019 66.794bn, 2020 146.697bn

Ordinary income: ¥107.676bn (~US$943m) - 2019 62.941bn, 2020 147.167bn

Digital sales: ¥68.3bn (~US$598m) - 2019 41bn, 2020 70.5bn

Mobile/IP revenue: ¥12.4bn (~US$108m) - 2019 9.9bn, 2020 13.5bn

Hardware Shipments

Switch and Switch Lite combined for total shipments of 3.83m in Q2 (split roughly 3:1 in favor of the docked Switch), for a new LTD of 92.87m systems. The Switch will pass the Wii with shipments of more than 8.76m units, which barring catastrophic meltdown will happen before the end of the fiscal year and likely before the end of the calendar year: the lowest Q3 (which includes Christmas and New Year's Day) for Switch shipments was 7m in calendar 2017.

No estimate was provided for the Switch OLED's initial shipments.

Software Shipments

Nintendo had two first party releases in the quarter: The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD shipped 3.6m units, while WarioWare: Get it Together failed to crack a million in its debut month.

For catalogue titles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped 1.66m copies and is now the best selling Mario Kart game ever in terms of packaged sales (surpassing Mario Kart Wii). Animal Crossing New Horizons shipped 960,000 copies (LTD 34.85m) ahead of its final major update and DLC, while Smash Bros. Ultimate added 940k (25.71m). Other milestones: Pokemon Sword and Shield's 790k brought it to a LTD of 22.64m, seeing it about to surpass lifetime shipments of Pokemon Gold and Silver (23.1m) to become the second best selling pair of Pokemon games. Additionally, Ring Fit Adventure shipped 950k copies for a LTD of 12.21m which brings it into the top 10 best selling Switch titles.

Other News

Due to supply chain concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nintendo has reduced their forecast of Switch shipments by 1.5m - the company now expects to ship 24m systems in the fiscal year. However, the company expects to sell almost all of the manufactured systems as they have raised their forecasted operating profit by 4% and "ordinary profit" by 4.2% (citing an improved exchange rate with the Euro to the Japanese yen).