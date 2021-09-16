Alan Wake Remastered Receives ESRB Rating For Switch

You probably know how this'll end, but let's dream of a Switch native port.

One of last week's big non-Nintendo releases might be coming to Switch after all.

The ESRB has updated the rating for the remake of the 2010 adventure game to include the Switch. It released last week on the Epic Games Store, as well as active PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

It is not known how the game would come to Switch, but developer Remedy released the first in what would be a wave of streaming titles for the Switch with their release of Control last year. Originally published in 2010 for the Xbox 360 by Microsoft, Remedy acquired the rights to the IP and remastered it for modern graphics and to update some product placements present in the original game.