Capcom TGS Show Announces New Monster Hunter Details

Capcom has given first details on Monster Hunter as part of their Tokyo Game Show presentation, including first details on the recently announced Sunbreak expansion.
Sunbreak
- The flagship monster for Sunbreak will be the dragon from the trailer in last week's Nintendo Direct, and it was given the name "Malzeno".
- Another returning monster is the Shogun Ceanataur, the "bleed crab" which debuted in Monster Hunter 2 and was a regular foe in the Monster Hunter Generations games.
- Some other brief details were given, including the name of the new quest rank (Master rank), the requirements for accessing it (clear the quests that were in the launching game), and that the hunter will leave Kamura Village as is tradition.
Rise
- A title update in October will add a "Capcom Collab" quest with February's Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, and the update will also feature downloadable voices by Debra Wilson (Harriet Tubman in Clone High, also provided voices for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and SungWon "ProZD" Cho (Monster Prom, River City Girls) who will voice new named characters.
- A future collaboration update for Rise will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog: a prior series of Sonic quests was in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.
Stories 2
Updates will release for four of the next five weeks, beginning today:
- An update with a new co-op quest and the ability to battle the Molten Tigrex launches today
- The Dreadking Rathalos will be available as a monstie on October 7
- A new co-op quest with a harder fight with Fatalis on October 21
- The final planned monstie quests for Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian comes October 28