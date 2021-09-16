The play is no surprise, but the progress staying where it is falls under "bummer".

Monster Hunter Rise players who want to take advantage of an upcoming PC port will have to start over, and won't be able to play with Switch owners.

Following the recent Tokyo Game Show presentation which revealed Sunbreak details and also announced Rise for PC in January, Capcom posted a survey which asked for features the players wanted; following overwhelming requests for crossplay or at least official cross-save support, the official Monster Hunter social media accounts advised that the options would not be available.

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

Unlike the Switch version which runs at 30 frames per second, the PC version of Rise promises an uncapped framerate; this would make crossplay between the two platforms more difficult. Cross-save has been patched into Switch games with PC versions post-release, most notably in the case of Daemon x Machina, and unofficial tools exist for moving saves between the Switch and PC versions of Monster Hunter Stories 2.