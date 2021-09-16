We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak "Unable To Implement" Cross-Save Or Cross-Play With Upcoming PC Version

by Donald Theriault - October 11, 2021, 7:36 pm EDT
The play is no surprise, but the progress staying where it is falls under "bummer".

Monster Hunter Rise players who want to take advantage of an upcoming PC port will have to start over, and won't be able to play with Switch owners.

Following the recent Tokyo Game Show presentation which revealed Sunbreak details and also announced Rise for PC in January, Capcom posted a survey which asked for features the players wanted; following overwhelming requests for crossplay or at least official cross-save support, the official Monster Hunter social media accounts advised that the options would not be available.

Unlike the Switch version which runs at 30 frames per second, the PC version of Rise promises an uncapped framerate; this would make crossplay between the two platforms more difficult. Cross-save has been patched into Switch games with PC versions post-release, most notably in the case of Daemon x Machina, and unofficial tools exist for moving saves between the Switch and PC versions of Monster Hunter Stories 2.

