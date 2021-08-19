Nintendo Sales Panic: August 2021 US NPD Group Results

Can the Switch hang onto its US unit lead in a month with so many hard hitters on other platforms?

A lot of hard hitters for PC and other consoles came out in August, but the Switch is still all over the NPD's latest sales survey.

All totals based on US sales estimates from August 1 - 28, ranked by revenue unless otherwise noted. Nintendo does not supply digital sales to the NPD survey, though third parties have the option.

Hardware saw the Switch as the best selling console in the United States by units, its streak in this department now reaching 33 months. The PlayStation 5 was the top money maker in hardware, sold at $200 more than the comparable Switch system ($199/$399 Switch Lite/digital PS5, $299/$499 standard Switch/disc PS5).

The most marketed release of August that the NPD would track is No More Heroes 2 from Marvelous, which was co-marketed with Nintendo, but it did not crack the top 20. Madden NFL took its traditional August victory. The top Nintendo first party title in the top 20 was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 6th, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD held in 7th following its top slot performance in July.

Other Nintendo games in the top 20 were Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (11th), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (14th), Pokemon Sword/Shield (15th), Super Mario 3D World (17th), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (18th), Mario Golf: Super Rush (19th), and Super Mario Party (20th). Minecraft (8th, #10 on Switch) and Mortal Kombat 11 (16th) retained their slots in the top 20 as the third party Switch titles in the top 20.

The September report will feature the launch of NBA 2k22, as well as WarioWare: Get It Together's launch month.