Nintendo Sales Panic: September 2021 US NPD Group Results

All good things must come to an end.

With people waiting for the Switch OLED, one of Nintendo's most impressive streaks finally came to an end in September according to the sales survey released by the NPD Group.

All data, unless otherwise noted, is based on dollar sales for the five week period of August 29 - October 2. Select third parties include digital sales in their reports, but Nintendo does not.

The PlayStation 5 was not only the top grossing console in September but also moved the most units - ending the Switch's 33 month reign that dated back to the launch month of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in December 2018. The Switch is still the top selling console by units so far this year. Switch OLED sales will be available in next month's survey.

Software also had a quiet month on the Nintendo end, with only four Nintendo published titles making the combined top 20 (without digital sales). The sole Nintendo first party retail release, WarioWare: Get it Together, debuted at #15 in the combined chart: its launch month sales were the highest for a WarioWare game since Smooth Moves in January 2007. (WarioWare's MSRP was $49.99, compared to the $59.99 of the other games in the chart.) The other Nintendo games in the top 20 were Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #11, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at #17, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #18.

Third parties were well represented on Switch however, as two multiplatform titles - three if October 1's FIFA release counts - debuted in the top 5. NBA 2k22 launched at #3 without digital sales included, and the ongoing legal issues with Activision Blizzard's lawsuits over workplace discrimination and harassment did not affect sales of Diablo II: Resurrected which came in at #5. (The Diablo "Prime Evil" collection, which bundled Diablo II and III, was #12 in the survey.) FIFA 22 was 2nd, future Switch title Life is Strange: True Colors debuted at #10, Sonic Colors Ultimate Edition landed at #13 and only made the Switch top 10, and catalogue regulars Minecraft and Mortal Kombat 11 also checked in at #14 and #20.

The Switch top 10 for September 2021: