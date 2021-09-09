Nintendo Downloads - September 9, 2021

A week headlined by an organization that's all about the money, and also WarioWare.

...I can't help but think that this list is going to end up radically expanding by the end of the week, but it's already pretty busy. WarioWare: Get it Together is the headliner of course, with the first WarioWare to have original microgames since Wario said "screw it, you make it" on the original DS. Author appeal comes in the form of the high-key Olympia Soiree which will get about 500 Norwegian kroner out of me, and on the low-key NBA 2K22 if I can afford the over 9000GB it'll inevitably require. There's also Sonic Colors Ultimate, which... well, it has been patched but that's apparently not helping.

Our review of Sonic Colors Ultimate isn't ready yet, but we can confirm that the glitches being discussed on Twitter can happen on real Switch hardware with the 1.0.3 version of the game installed.



The download space is probably headlined by a game I've been misspelling the subtitle for in BloodRayne: Fresh Bites, but we all know the true banger is Espgaluda II (from the folks what brought you Mushihimesama). There's also Dice Legacy for those who prefer a little gaming in their RPGs but don't want to deal with a children's card game and another modern take on the old PC game Boulder Dash.

Japan gets Ys IX: Monstrum Nox a fair bit later than the rest of the world.

North America

Switch Retail

NBA 2K22 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Olympia Soiree ($49.99/$66.49)

WarioWare: Get It Together! ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Sonic Colors Ultimate ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Ultra Age ($29.99/$39.89)

Dice Legacy ($19.99/$26.99)

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites ($19.99/$26.59)

Espgaluda II ($19.99/$26.59)

Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition ($19.99/$not releasing)

Residual ($19.99/$24.99)

Hindsight 20/20 - Wrath of the Raakshaka ($14.99/$19.94)

Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul ($14.99/$19.94)

Boulder Dash Deluxe ($14.99/$18.99)

Knights and Guns ($14.99/$19.95: Friday)

Highschool Romance ($12.99/$17.99)

Frontier Quest ($11.99/$13.49: Wednesday)

Apple Knight ($9.99/$13.29)

Tux and Fanny ($9.99/$12.99)

Momolu and Friends ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Luna's Fishing Garden ($7.99/$10.49)

From Earth to Heaven ($6.99/$9.99)

Enchanted Path ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Casino Roulette Royal ($4.99/$6.64)

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 ($4.99/$6.64)

GLO ($4.99/$6.49)

Love Choice ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Beat Them All ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Red Square Escape 2 ($3.99/$4.99: Monday)

Ball Physics: Draw Puzzles ($3.49/$4.49: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: As part of the 505 Games anniversary sale (running until Friday) Journey to the Savage Planet is 60% off, and Civilization VI is on STEEP discount (70% off) until Wednesday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

NBA 2K22 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Olympia Soiree (€49.99/£44.99)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Sonic Colors Ultimate (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Ultra Age (€29.99/£26.99)

RICO: London (€29.99/£24.99)

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (€19.99/£17.99)

Dice Legacy (€19.99/£15.99)

Residual (€19.99/£17.99)

Espagluda II (€16.99/£15.29)

Knights and Guns (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Boulder Dash Deluxe (€14.99/£12.99)

LoveKami -Healing Harem- (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Highschool Romance (€12.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Hindsight 20/20 - Wrath of the Raakshaka (€12.6/£11.29)

Frontier Quest (€9.99/£9.29: Wednesday)

Apple Knight (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Tux and Fanny (€8.99/£8.00)

Blaloon Blalympia (€7.99/£7.19: Sunday)

From Earth to Heaven (€6.99/£6.99)

Love Choice (€4.99/£4.99)

Casino Roulette Royal (€4.99/£4.49)

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

GLO (€4.99/£4.49)

Beat Them All (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Enchanted Path (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Red Square Escape 2 (€2.99/£2.69: Sunday)

Ball Physics: Draw Puzzles (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (¥7678)

NBA 2K22 (¥6600: Friday)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (¥5400: Friday)

Sonic Colors Ultimate (¥4389)

AIR (¥4300)

Ultra Age (¥3300)

Espagluda II (¥2500)

Dice Legacy (¥1980)

Boulder Dash Deluxe (¥1870)

LoveKami -Healing Harem- (¥1800)

Knights and Guns (¥1699)

Hindsight 20/20 - Wrath of the Raakshaka (¥1656)

Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game For Kids And Toddlers (¥1295)

Apple Knight (¥1100)

Luna's Fishing Garden (¥820)

Puzzle Hamster -Earth Adventure- (¥700)

From Earth to Heaven (¥699)

Block Puzzle (¥599)

Crossbow Bloodnight (¥549)

Batu ta Batu (¥500)

Love Choice (¥500: Friday)

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 (¥499)

Space Wars (¥399)