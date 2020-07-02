Cadence Of Hyrule Getting New DLC Content, Compilation Physical Release

Link... open your ears.

Cadence of Hyrule is about to get a whole lot bigger.

DLC for the musical roguelike was announced in today's partner showcase, which will start launching today and be out by the end of October. The first pack, out today along with a season pass, will add five characters: Impa, Shadow versions of Link and Zelda, Aria, and Frederick. The second pack will add 39 songs, and the third will add new story content starring Skull Kid who will have different powers depending on the mask he is wearing.

A physical release of the game, including the DLC pass, will also be available on October 23.