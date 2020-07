Signs of life for the series of death.

After three and a half years of silence, the Shin Megami Tensei series is coming back in a huge way on Switch.

Shin Megami Tensei V, the last game from the January 2017 Switch reveal event to release, was shown in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. The footage includes a 2021 release date, and a simultaneous worldwide release.

Additionally, 2003's Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne will be remastered for Switch in spring of next year.